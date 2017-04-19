Making connectivity pay for providers, explored by Morag Cuddeford-Jones. [Tele.Cuddeford-Jones.2016.11.07]

In-car connectivity has been causing carmakers a goodly amount of head-scratching. Since the first telematics services were launched, car manufacturers have been trying to figure out how to use the myriad possibilities connectivity presents to deepen relationships with consumers but, so far, it just hasn’t happened.

A report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Q3 2016 on the connected car noted that: “The top five OEMs spent $46Bn ($38Bn) on R&D in 2015, an 8% increase year-over-year. For most of the industry, however, success has been elusive and there is very little noticeable differentiation between players.”

Certainly, driver-related services such as young driver programmes, insurance usage-based pricing and safety features including automated roadside assistance calls have gradually been picked up.Yet,as far as indulging in add-on services such as concierge assistance,infotainment subscriptions and car-as-service (picking up deliveries or even using the vehicle registration as a payment system), pick up has beenslow.

Then, from among the exhibition of all that was fabulous, fatuous and downright fantasy at CES 2017 in Las Vegascame an announcement that both surprised and delighted the automotive sector. Ford announced it was getting into bed with Verizon and Amazon to integrate the latter’s Alexa voice interface into all of its Sync-enabled vehicles. Alexa has certainly been making waves over the last quarter. In the run up to Christmas 2016 it was touted as a virtual PA finally done right. Subsequently,the Echo and Dot speaker housings flew off the shelves in a total festive sell-out.

Cynics might say what’s new, voice activation has been around for years and most carmakers have some kind of voice-activated connected car interface. The difference is Alexa is better, smarter and most importantly of all, she’s Amazon. This digital player getting into the in-car infotainment space doesn’t mean, as in so many other industries from grocery to film rental, that automakers are about to be squeezed out by a warehouse company. What it means is this is the boost into mainstream consumer-consciousness that in-car connectivity needs in general to pick up momentum and become a real driver of value for manufacturers.

Dr Ben Miners, innovation leadership at IMS, explains: “Lifestyle experiences are important but most individuals don’t see those services coming from the manufacturers. They’re services from a mobile phone and it’s more of an individual model than a vehicle-centric one.”

Towers Watson’s UBI specialist, Katie DeGraaf, expresses doubts that car manufacturers can step far outside their remit: “Our consumer survey around what telematics are important to the consumer sees three rise to the top: automated emergency calls, theft tracking and breakdown notifications. Another that comes out is vehicle wellness. These three or four things cover off 30% of respondents consistently. Traffic also comes out high, as does weather or construction incidents.” She notes that consumers don’t mind social media updates on the move but, on the whole, prefer not to be distracted from the job in hand.